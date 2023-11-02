Scientific discoveries are constantly unraveling the mysteries hidden within our planet. Recent breakthroughs in geology have shed light on two colossal continent-sized structures residing deep within Earth’s mantle. These enigmatic masses, situated beneath Africa and the South Pacific region, have captured the attention of seismologists for decades. Now, researchers believe that these dense blobs might actually be remnants of a cataclysmic event that occurred during the early stages of Earth’s formation.

The prevailing hypothesis suggests that billions of years ago, a Mars-sized object called Theia collided with our burgeoning planet. This colossal impact eventually led to the birth of the moon. The remnants of this ferocious collision, hidden deep within Earth’s guts, have now been identified as the formidable masses residing beneath Africa and the South Pacific.

While the exact origins of these blobs are still being investigated, their presence provides invaluable insights into Earth’s ancient history. By studying the composition and behavior of these mysterious structures, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the unique conditions that shaped our planet.

