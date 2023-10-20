SpaceX beywer hom vir vinniger bekendstellingslisensies

Summary: SpaceX is putting pressure on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to speed up the process of launch licensing. The company’s Starship rocket is ready for a second flight test but is awaiting final regulatory approval. SpaceX hopes to launch during the first half of November. In the meantime, Virgin Galactic plans to fly its sixth mission in six months on November 2. Small launch companies are struggling to compete with SpaceX’s low prices for Falcon 9 missions. SpaceX’s dominant position in the market has had a “hugely chilling” effect on the small launch industry. SpaceX offers rideshare launch opportunities for smallsats as low as $5,500 per kilogram, a price much lower than what dedicated small launch vehicles offer. Three US companies, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, have requested an extension of the learning period before new federal safety regulations for commercial human spaceflight missions are implemented. The 20-year moratorium on federal regulations is set to expire on January 1.

SpaceX is intensifying its efforts to obtain faster launch licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The company has completed the necessary preparations for a second flight test of its Starship rocket but is waiting for final regulatory approval. The earliest possible launch date is now in the first half of November. Virgin Galactic, on the other hand, is preparing for its sixth mission in six months, scheduled for November 2.

However, small launch companies are facing challenges in competing with SpaceX’s low prices for Falcon 9 missions. Industry executives have stated that SpaceX’s dominant position in the market has had a significant impact on the small launch industry, making it difficult for them to compete on price. SpaceX currently offers rideshare launch opportunities for small satellites as low as $5,500 per kilogram. While these prices have increased from the initial $5,000 per kilogram, they still remain far below what dedicated small launch vehicles offer.

In addition, three US companies, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, have come together to request an extension of the learning period before new federal safety regulations for commercial human spaceflight missions are implemented. The current 20-year moratorium on federal regulations is set to expire on January 1. The companies believe that the industry is not yet mature enough to adopt new safety regulations, and they are working with the FAA and other government agencies to establish a new safety framework for space transportation.

