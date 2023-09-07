Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Navorsers ontwikkel Plasmoniese Nanotweezers om Nanoskaalvoorwerpe vas te vang

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Navorsers ontwikkel Plasmoniese Nanotweezers om Nanoskaalvoorwerpe vas te vang

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed a new technology called “Geometry-induced Electrohydrodynamic Tweezers” (GET), which utilizes plasmonic nanotweezers to trap nanoscale objects. The breakthrough, published in Nature Communications, offers a faster and more precise method for trapping objects such as extracellular vesicles, which play a role in diseases like cancer.

Traditional optical tweezers, which manipulate micron-scale matter, struggle with nanoscale objects due to the diffraction limit of light. However, the researchers have harnessed the power of plasmonics to overcome this limitation. Plasmonics confines light to the nanoscale, providing a solution for trapping nanoscale objects. However, the process of trapping nanoparticles near plasmonic structures can be time-consuming.

The GET technology developed by Justus Ndukaife and Chuchuan Hong allows for rapid and parallel trapping and positioning of nanoscale biological objects near plasmonic cavities. This is achieved without harmful heating effects and takes only seconds to complete. The researchers note that this advancement marks a significant milestone in optical trapping at the nanoscale and paves the way for further understanding the role of extracellular vesicles in diseases like cancer.

Ndukaife’s previous work on optical anapoles to trap nanosized extracellular vesicles and particles has also been published in Nano Letters. This new development expands on these findings and provides a scalable trapping solution for single nanosized objects.

Bron:
– Chuchuan Hong et al, Scalable trapping of single nanosized extracellular vesicles using plasmonics, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40549-7
– Vanderbilt Universiteit

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Wetenskap

'n Skaars kosmiese geskenk: komeet Nishimura besoek die aarde

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Nuwe ontdekking: 'n Klein swart gaatjie verslind 'n sonagtige ster in 'n nabygeleë sterrestelsel

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Astrofotograwe neem pragtige beelde van komeet Nishimura vas

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Die impak van mobiele geld op Ghana se onbemande bevolking

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Sluit aan by die Freestar-kollektief in Starfield: 'n Gids

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Codezero loods openbare beta van vlagskipproduk, versnel sagteware-ontwikkeling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Waarom Starfield nie grondvoertuie het nie, volgens Todd Howard

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments