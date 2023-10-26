Nuwe ontdekking onthul antieke radiogolwe van sterrestelsels miljarde jare gelede

A recent discovery by astronomers has unveiled a fascinating phenomenon from approximately 8 billion years ago: the detection of radio waves emanating from a merging of galaxies. What makes this finding truly remarkable is that it is the oldest-known instance of an event that has long perplexed scientists – a fast radio burst (FRB).

This burst, lasting less than a millisecond, released an astonishing amount of energy equivalent to what our sun produces in thirty years. The Australian SKA Pathfinder, a radio telescope situated in Western Australia, initially detected the burst. Subsequently, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile determined its precise location.

Characterized as a type of radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation, fast radio bursts represent brief but intense bursts of energy that surpass most other sources of radio waves in the vast expanse of the universe. Radio waves, which possess the longest wavelengths on the electromagnetic spectrum, play a crucial role in various astronomical observations.

While the study’s co-leader, Ryan Shannon from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia, compares the radio waves in FRBs to those used in microwave ovens, the magnitude of this burst is incomparable. In fact, the energy released by this FRB would be sufficient to microwave “a bowl of popcorn twice the size of the sun.”

Prior to this discovery, the oldest-known fast radio burst was dated back to 5 billion years ago, making this finding a remarkable 3 billion years older. As the universe itself is roughly 13.8 billion years old, this event provides invaluable insights into the early stages of galactic formations and phenomena.

Moreover, in addition to its antiquity, this burst is also the farthest ever detected among FRBs, due to the vast distances astronomers must traverse to study objects and events from the distant past.

Stuart Ryder of Macquarie University in Australia, the study’s co-leader, remarks, “We now know that fast radio bursts have been around for more than half the age of the universe.”

While the precise cause of FRBs remains elusive, a leading theory suggests that these bursts originate from a fascinating type of neutron star known as a magnetar. These magnetars are among the most extreme objects in the universe and possess the potential to produce such extraordinary bursts of energy.

Considering the frequency of FRBs, with approximately 100,000 estimated to occur daily throughout the universe, their detection and study unlock immense potential for measuring and understanding the distribution of matter in the vast voids between galaxies.

Indeed, these bursts represent an exciting frontier in astronomical research, holding the promise of uncovering new secrets about our universe’s immense cosmic tapestry.

FAQ

Wat is vinnige radio-uitbarstings?

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are brief bursts of intense radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation that outshine most other sources of radio waves in the universe. They last for less than a millisecond but can release an enormous amount of energy.

What is the significance of the recent discovery of ancient radio waves?

The recent discovery of radio waves from a merging of galaxies around 8 billion years ago represents the oldest-known example of fast radio bursts (FRBs). This finding sheds light on the early stages of galactic formations and events, offering valuable insights into the universe’s history.

What is the source of fast radio bursts?

While the exact source of FRBs remains uncertain, one prevailing theory suggests that they originate from an extreme type of neutron star called a magnetar. These magnetars possess the ability to generate the intense bursts of energy observed in FRBs.

How common are fast radio bursts?

Fast radio bursts are estimated to occur around 100,000 times a day somewhere in the universe. However, the number of detected FRBs is relatively low, with only around 50, including the recently discovered ancient burst, traced back to their galaxy of origin.