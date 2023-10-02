Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Navorsers maak vordering met die omskakeling van diamante in kwantumsimulators

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 2, 2023
Navorsers maak vordering met die omskakeling van diamante in kwantumsimulators

Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis have made significant strides in transforming diamonds into quantum simulators, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters. Led by assistant professor of physics Chong Zu, the team used diamonds as a quantum system by bombarding them with nitrogen atoms to create flaws in the crystal structure. These flaws were then filled with electrons that possess quantum properties such as spin and magnetism.

Using this imperfect crystal structure, the researchers were able to simulate complex quantum dynamics, an incredibly challenging task for classical computers. Quantum systems have exponentially growing dimensions with each added particle, making them difficult to simulate using traditional computing methods. However, by engineering a controllable quantum system within the diamonds, the team was able to directly simulate quantum phenomena and observe the results.

The system created by Zu and his team was able to maintain stability for up to 10 milliseconds, which is an extended period of time in the quantum world. Unlike other quantum simulators that require ultra-cold temperatures, this diamond-based system operates at room temperature. To prevent thermalization, where the system absorbs excessive energy and loses its unique quantum features, the researchers drove the system quickly enough to delay this process and maintain stability.

This advancement in diamond-based quantum simulators opens up new possibilities for studying many-body quantum physics, predicting emergent phenomena, and developing increasingly sensitive quantum sensors. The longer a quantum system can maintain its quantum state, the higher its sensitivity. Zu and his team are collaborating with other scientists to gain new insights across various disciplines, including physics, earth sciences, and biology.

This research showcases the potential of diamonds as a valuable resource in the field of quantum computing and simulation. By harnessing the quantum properties of these crystals, scientists can further explore the intricate workings of the quantum world and develop practical applications in a wide range of fields.

Verwysing:
Guanghui He et al, Quasi-Floquet Prethermalization in a Disordered Dipolar Spin Ensemble in Diamond, Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.130401

Bron:
Washington Universiteit in St Louis

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Verstaan ​​immuunveroudering: Insigte van die Internasionale Ruimtestasie

Oktober 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Dertig jaar gelede: 'n Geklassifiseerde sending begin met die debuutvlug van Atlantis

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wetenskap

Australiese navorsers maak vordering met die ontwikkeling van bloedtoets vir harsingskudding

Oktober 3, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Verstaan ​​immuunveroudering: Insigte van die Internasionale Ruimtestasie

Oktober 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Dertig jaar gelede: 'n Geklassifiseerde sending begin met die debuutvlug van Atlantis

Oktober 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Australiese navorsers maak vordering met die ontwikkeling van bloedtoets vir harsingskudding

Oktober 3, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

NASA se Psyche Mission: Verken 'n intrige asteroïde met 'n metaalryke kern

Oktober 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments