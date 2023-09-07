Nuwe ontdekking: 'n Klein swart gaatjie verslind 'n sonagtige ster in 'n nabygeleë sterrestelsel

University of Leicester astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery of a star similar to our sun being gradually consumed by a small black hole. The star, named Swift J0230, is located in the nearby galaxy 2MASX J02301709+2836050, approximately 500 million light-years away from the Milky Way. This finding provides a “missing link” in our understanding of black holes and their disruption of orbiting stars.

The astronomers detected the star through a bright X-ray flash originating from the center of the galaxy using a new tool developed for the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. Further observations revealed that Swift J0230 would shine brightly for 7-10 days before abruptly switching off, repeating this cycle every 25 days.

This behavior falls between two types of outbursts typically associated with black hole interactions: quasi-periodic eruptions and periodic nuclear transients. Swift J0230’s emissions occur regularly, suggesting it bridges the gap between the two types of outbursts.

Based on models developed for similar events, the scientists determined that Swift J0230 represents a star similar in size to our sun orbiting a low-mass black hole at the center of its galaxy. As the star’s orbit brings it close to the black hole’s intense gravitational pull, material equivalent to three Earths is pulled from the star’s atmosphere and heated up as it falls into the black hole. This process releases a significant amount of X-rays.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Phil Evans, stated that this is the first observation of a sun-like star being repeatedly shredded and consumed by a low-mass black hole. The discovery of these “repeated, partial tidal disruption” events provides valuable insights into the types of objects involved and their frequency.

The researchers estimate that the black hole responsible for devouring Swift J0230 is between 10,000 to 100,000 times the mass of our sun, which is relatively small compared to supermassive black holes typically found at the center of galaxies. The study highlights the potential for uncovering more objects like Swift J0230 using new transient detection tools.

Overall, this new discovery significantly advances our understanding of the interaction between black holes and orbiting stars, shedding light on the intriguing phenomenon of star destruction by low-mass black holes.

Bronne:

– University of Leicester (Press Release)

– Nature Astronomy (Journal Article)