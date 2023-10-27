President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia’s new orbital station, intended to succeed the International Space Station (ISS), is set to be put into operation by 2027. This news comes in the wake of Russia’s lunar program setback earlier this year, with the failure of its first moonshot in 47 years. Despite this setback, Putin affirmed that Russia remains committed to its lunar program.

In a meeting with space industry officials, Putin emphasized the importance of timely development in the Russian space program, particularly in terms of manned space flight. He emphasized that the new orbital station must incorporate the latest advancements in science and technology and be capable of fulfilling future space exploration tasks.

Yuri Borisov, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, echoed Putin’s stance regarding the need for a Russian orbital station. He highlighted that the ISS, which has been in operation for 25 years, will reach its limits by around 2030. If Russia fails to commence work on creating its own orbital station by 2024, there is a risk of losing capabilities in manned space flight due to the expiration of the ISS.

Regarding the Luna-25 craft’s crash landing on the moon’s south pole in August, Putin expressed his disappointment in the technical mishaps but assured that the lunar program would continue. He stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and using the experience gained for future endeavors.

In regards to the lunar program, Borisov revealed that there might be a shift in schedule, with the next moon launch potentially being moved forward to 2026 instead of the initially planned 2027.

With these recent developments, Russia aims to maintain its foothold in space exploration and continue pushing the boundaries of manned space flight.

Vrae:

Q: What is the new orbital station that Russia plans to build?

A: Russia is developing its own orbital station as a successor to the International Space Station (ISS).

Q: When is the new orbital station expected to be operational?

A: President Putin stated that the first segment of the new orbital station should be put into operation by 2027.

Q: What are the implications if Russia does not create its own orbital station?

A: Yuri Borisov highlighted that if Russia fails to commence work on its own orbital station by 2024, capabilities in manned space flight may be lost due to the expiration of the ISS.

Q: What is the status of Russia’s lunar program?

A: Despite the setback earlier this year with the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft, President Putin affirmed that Russia remains committed to its lunar program.

Q: Is there a change in schedule for the next moon launch?

A: There is a possibility that the next moon launch, initially planned for 2027, may be moved forward to 2026.