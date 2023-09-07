NASA’s Psyche mission, which aims to explore a large metallic asteroid of the same name, is on track for an October launch after being delayed for over a year. The spacecraft is fueled and ready to be integrated with the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which will transport it to the asteroid. However, the mission faces a potential challenge beyond NASA’s control – the need for Congress to pass a stopgap spending bill to fund the government after September 30. If a bill is not passed, there may be a partial government shutdown that could impact numerous ongoing NASA missions.

Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, stated that she would seek an exception to allow the Psyche mission to proceed, as NASA has done in the past. In a plan prepared by NASA during the previous government shutdown, priority was given to “excepted activities,” such as the operations of the International Space Station and other already launched spacecraft.

The Psyche mission was originally scheduled to launch in August but encountered delays in testing the spacecraft’s guidance, navigation, and control software. These delays prompted a review of institutional issues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where the mission was developed. Communication problems between teams and management were identified as contributing factors to the setbacks.

Although the issues have been resolved, the mission’s cost has increased from an initial estimate of $996.4 million to approximately $1.2 billion. The delay in the launch will also push back the spacecraft’s arrival at the asteroid to 2029. Once there, Psyche will spend over two years studying the metallic asteroid and providing valuable insights into the cores of terrestrial planets and solar system formation.

Contrary to popular belief, the asteroid Psyche is not worth $10,000 quadrillion as previously reported. Lindy Elkins-Tanton, principal investigator of the Psyche mission, clarified that even if the asteroid could be brought back to Earth, the flooding of metal markets would significantly reduce its value.

Sources: NASA, SpaceNews