Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Magneties gebonde excitons ontdek deur Caltech fisici

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 10, 2023
Magneties gebonde excitons ontdek deur Caltech fisici

Researchers at Caltech have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of exciton research. Excitons are pairs of electrons and holes that are usually bound by electrical or electrostatic forces known as Coulomb interactions. However, the Caltech physicists have found evidence for the existence of magnetically bound excitons.

Using an advanced spectroscopic probe, the researchers were able to detect excitons that are not bound by Coulomb forces, but rather by magnetism. This is the first experiment to reveal the real-time formation of these magnetically bound excitons, also known as Hubbard excitons.

In most insulators, oppositely charged electrons and holes interact through Coulomb forces. However, the researchers found that in a special class of materials called Mott insulators, photo-excited electrons and holes instead bind through magnetic interactions.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the field of excitonics, which involves manipulating excitons through their magnetic properties. The researchers believe that the strong interplay between excitons and magnetism in these materials could lead to the development of novel technologies that harness both properties.

To induce Hubbard excitons, the researchers used light on an antiferromagnetic Mott insulator, a type of insulating material with repeating patterns of aligned electron spins. The light excites the electrons, creating holes in their wake and leaving behind a string of magnetic excitations.

The scientists utilized ultrafast time-domain terahertz spectroscopy to detect the fleeting traces of the excitons at low-energy scales. This technique allowed them to prove the existence of Hubbard excitons.

Excitons are inherently unstable, as the electrons tend to recombine with the holes. However, the researchers were able to observe a fluid of Hubbard excitons that is transiently stabilized during a short time window before recombination occurs.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize the field of excitonics and pave the way for the development of new technologies that exploit the magnetic properties of excitons.

Blaarverwysing:

Mehio, O., Li, X., Ning, H. et al. A Hubbard exciton fluid in a photo-doped antiferromagnetic Mott insulator. Nat. Phys. (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02204-2

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Voorbereiding vir NASA se Nancy Grace Romeinse ruimteteleskoop: benut die wetenskapgemeenskap om wetenskaplike potensiaal te maksimeer

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

'n Laboratoriumvervaardigde ensiem voorkom die vorming van giftige proteïenklonte in Huntington se siekte

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenskap

NASA se Perseverance Rover gaan geologiese aansluiting op Mars verken

Oktober 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Voorbereiding vir NASA se Nancy Grace Romeinse ruimteteleskoop: benut die wetenskapgemeenskap om wetenskaplike potensiaal te maksimeer

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

'n Laboratoriumvervaardigde ensiem voorkom die vorming van giftige proteïenklonte in Huntington se siekte

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

NASA se Perseverance Rover gaan geologiese aansluiting op Mars verken

Oktober 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die beste fietsrybril te koop: Prime Day-aanbiedings

Oktober 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments