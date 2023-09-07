Discovery of Bird-like Dinosaur Skeleton Sheds Light on Avian Evolution

In a remarkable find in southeastern China, scientists have unearthed the skeleton of a dinosaur with fascinating bird-like characteristics. Known as Fujianvenator prodigiosus, the fossil is estimated to be approximately 30 million years older than any confirmed bird fossil, providing valuable insights into the early stages of bird evolution.

The research team, led by paleontologist Min Wang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, compared the newly discovered fossil with other dinosaurs from the same period to determine its place in the dino-bird family tree. They concluded that Fujianvenator prodigiosus belonged to the ancestral group avialae, which encompasses modern birds and their closest dinosaur relatives.

This discovery is significant due to the scarcity of early bird ancestor remains. Each fossil provides important clues about bird evolution and the environmental conditions during that era. The collection in which the Fujianvenator fossil was found, named the Zhenghe Fauna, is recognized for its extraordinary diversity and unique composition.

Previously, Archaeopteryx, a 150-million-year-old dinosaur, was considered a crucial moment in the evolution of birds. However, new research suggests that this famous feathered creature shares more similarities with the group Deinonychosauria than Avialae. With the lack of convincing bird-like fossils from this time, researchers can only speculate about the appearance of early birds.

Fujianvenator, appearing a few million years after Archaeopteryx, provides more insights into the transition from ancient dinosaurs to modern avian species. Its pelvis exhibits features similar to less bird-like dinosaurs, implying that the development of wings from arms began early in bird ancestors. The unusual hindlimb architecture of Fujianvenator suggests that it evolved in a different direction than the lineage leading to birds.

The elongated lower hindlimbs of Fujianvenator and its coexistence with fossils of similar proportions suggest that it may have been a long-legged swamp dweller or a fast runner. However, further fossil discoveries are needed to confirm its specific adaptations.

This research, published in Nature, uncovers new information about the evolution of birds and highlights the exceptional value of rare fossil findings in advancing our understanding of Earth’s history.

