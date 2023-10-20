Verstaan ​​​​elektrongedrag in gesmelte soute vir gevorderde kernreaktors

Researchers from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Iowa have made significant progress in understanding how electrons interact with molten salts in advanced nuclear reactors. By computationally simulating the introduction of an excess electron into molten zinc chloride salt, the scientists were able to identify three states that the electron can assume.

In the first scenario, the electron becomes part of a molecular radical comprising two zinc ions. In the second scenario, the electron localizes on a single zinc ion. In the third scenario, the electron is delocalized and spread out diffusely over multiple salt ions. These findings are crucial for predicting the impact of radiation on the performance of salt-fueled reactors.

Molten salt reactors are being considered as a potential design for future nuclear power plants. Therefore, understanding how molten salts react to high radiation is of utmost importance. The researchers aimed to shed light on the behavior of an electron in contact with the ions that constitute a molten salt.

While the study does not answer all the questions, it provides a crucial starting point for further investigation into the interaction between electrons and molten salts. The researchers also believe that the three identified species formed by the electrons in the short term could potentially react to form more complex ones over longer periods.

The study, titled “Are High-Temperature Molten Salts Reactive with Excess Electrons? Case of ZnCl2,” was published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry B. It was selected as an ACS Editors’ Choice, indicating its potential for broad public interest.

This research was conducted as part of the DOE’s Molten Salts in Extreme Environments Energy Frontier Research Center (MSEE EFRC) led by Brookhaven National Laboratory. The research team plans to continue investigating the effects of radiation on other salt systems. Their computational research was performed at DOE user facilities, including the Compute and Data Environment for Science at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Understanding the behavior of electrons in molten salts is crucial for the advancement of molten salt reactors. It helps ensure the safety and efficiency of these reactors, which are considered a promising option for future nuclear energy generation.

Bronne:

– Lawrence Bernard, ORNL