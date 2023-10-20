Maak gereed vir die Orionid-meteoorstort

Skygazers are in for a treat this month as the annual Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak. This celestial event, which produces up to 25 meteors per hour, is set to dazzle stargazers on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday. The Orionids are particularly special because the meteors are actually fragments of Halley’s Comet, known as Comet 1P/Halley.

Halley’s Comet is a famous comet that can only be seen from Earth every 75 to 76 years. However, the Orionid meteor shower provides an opportunity for people to witness a piece of this comet’s history on a yearly basis. As Halley’s Comet orbits the sun, it leaves a trail of debris in its path. When Earth passes through this debris, it enters our atmosphere at incredible speeds.

Dr. Minjae Kim, a research fellow at the University of Warwick, explains that the Orionid meteor shower occurs between October 2 and November 7, with its peak happening on the night of October 20 to 22. However, the shower can be observed before and after the peak dates. This shower is not only known for its beauty but also for its connection to Halley’s Comet.

To witness the Orionid meteor shower, all you need is a clear sky, patience, and a location away from light pollution. The meteors will be visible to the naked eye in all parts of the sky, making it a globally visible event. Whether you’re in the northern or southern hemisphere, you can enjoy this celestial show until November 7.

So, if you missed the “once-in-a-lifetime event” of seeing Halley’s Comet, don’t fret. The Orionid meteor shower offers a unique opportunity to witness the debris left behind by this famous comet and indulge in the beauty of the night sky.

Bronne:

– Nina Massey, PA Wetenskapskorrespondent