Wetenskap

Nie-vernietigende meting maak skaalbare kwantumberekening moontlik deur Ytterbium-kwbits te gebruik

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 18, 2023
A recent study conducted by physicists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign highlights the potential of using ytterbium-171 atoms as qubits for quantum computing. These atoms, known for their extraordinary properties and simplicity of scaling, have emerged as promising candidates for quantum computing platforms. The researchers successfully achieved nondestructive measurement of ytterbium-171 qubits, allowing for long and complex calculations that are essential for many quantum algorithms.

Quantum computing relies on qubits, which are quantum systems with two accessible levels. However, working with atoms can be challenging as they often have multiple accessible levels. Ytterbium-171 stands out because, when cooled to its lowest-energy state, it possesses only two accessible quantum levels. This property significantly reduces the likelihood of knocking the atom out of the desired two-level qubit state during operations, making nondestructive measurement much easier.

Although ytterbium-171’s unique properties lend themselves well to quantum operations, the atom itself has a complex overall structure. As a result, researchers have had to develop new techniques in atomic physics to handle its complications. In this study, the team achieved nondestructive measurement of ytterbium-171 qubits with a remarkable 99% success rate.

The researchers implemented real-time adaptive control, a technique that involves using a classical computer to control ytterbium qubits based on measurement outcomes. This approach allows for the efficient creation of large-scale quantum behavior during intermediate stages of a calculation.

The findings of this study open up new possibilities for exploring quantum computing using ytterbium arrays. With their potential to facilitate scalable and efficient quantum computing, ytterbium-171 qubits may play a crucial role in advancing the field. As researchers continue to refine and expand upon these techniques, the future of quantum computing looks increasingly promising.

Bronne:
– University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering
– Journal: PRX Quantum (DOI: 10.1103/PRXQuantum.4.030337)

