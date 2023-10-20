'n Reis na Asteroïde 16 Psyche: Verken die geboorte van die sonnestelsel

A recent astronomical photograph has captured the attention of scientists and space enthusiasts alike. The image displays a small collection of gravel contained within a metal container, but what makes it extraordinary is that this gravel originates from an asteroid. As remnants of primordial material from the birth of the Solar System, this sample holds significant scientific value. Now, a new spacecraft is embarking on a mission to explore another asteroid, known as 16 Psyche, which consists primarily of iron and related metals.

The formation of the Solar System was a dramatic and complex process. Dust particles within the cloud that gave birth to the Sun and planets began to coalesce, forming lumps. These lumps sometimes grew by sticking to other lumps, but collisions at high speeds also caused them to break apart into gravel and dust. Occasional collisions involved larger bodies, such as when the Earth was being formed and was struck by a Mars-sized object. The debris from this collision ultimately led to the creation of both the Earth and the Moon.

When material collided with a growing celestial body, the tremendous amount of energy generated released copious amounts of heat. This resulted in a molten rock sphere, which cooled gradually over billions of years. Even to this day, the Earth’s core remains hot and partially molten. Some of this heat originates from the planet’s formation, while the rest comes from the decay of radioactive elements. The dust that shaped the planets consisted of various rock minerals, ice, iron, nickel, and related metals, along with traces of heavy elements, including radioactive ones.

The presence of iron and its relatives in the cosmic dust clouds is a consequence of energy production within stars. These elements are the endpoint of fusion reactions in stars, which require an immense amount of energy to produce anything beyond them. Consequently, when stars collapse and explode, they release iron and other heavy elements into the universe. This process results in the formation of heavier elements like gold, silver, lead, and various radioactive isotopes.

As a new planet forms, the mixture of molten materials does not readily combine. Lighter minerals, such as silicon and aluminum, rise to the planet’s surface, while heavier iron, magnesium, and related metals sink towards the middle. In the event of a destructive collision with another planet, it is possible for the metallic core to survive and become an asteroid. Such an asteroid would primarily consist of nickel and iron, along with small quantities of other heavy elements.

There are two significant reasons why studying a nickel/iron asteroid like 16 Psyche is of interest. Firstly, it provides an accessible sample of the unreachable core of the Earth, offering valuable insights into the formation of our world and other rocky planets. Secondly, as humans venture to establish bases on the Moon and other celestial bodies, having essential resources readily available becomes crucial. While water is widely available in space, construction materials like steel are heavy and cumbersome to transport from Earth. Therefore, finding these resources on-site would significantly simplify future space missions and reduce costs.

By delving into the composition and characteristics of asteroids like 16 Psyche, scientists are unraveling the secrets of the Solar System’s birth and paving the way for future space exploration and colonization endeavors.

Bronne:

– Ken Tapping, astronomer at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Penticton.