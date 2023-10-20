Nuwe navorsing onthul mariene bakterieë wat flagella en ander eienskappe verloor het wanneer hulle terugkeer na die oseaan

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has uncovered surprising findings about bacteria from the phylum Chloroflexota. These bacteria, which are known for their ability to break down pollutants and recycle carbon, were found to have flagella in hot springs but lost this feature when they evolved to inhabit marine environments hundreds of millions of years ago.

The researchers focused specifically on a class within Chloroflexota called Dehalococcoidia, which have the ability to degrade harmful chemicals found in pesticides and refrigerants. Through genome and metagenomic sequencing, they discovered that hot spring-dwelling Dehalococcoidia possessed flagella, a feature not previously known in Chloroflexota. In contrast, their ocean-dwelling counterparts lacked flagella, suggesting that these structures were lost during the evolutionary adaptation to marine environments.

The study also revealed other surprising traits in the hot spring Dehalococcoidia. Some of these traits had vanished in bacteria that had evolved to live in the ocean, while remnants of other traits remained. For example, both hot spring and ocean-dwelling Dehalococcoidia exhibited a loss of cell walls and a complex pattern of evolution for genes related to eating plant compounds. This suggests that these bacteria likely rely on cooperation with other microorganisms in their community to break down plant material.

Additionally, the researchers found that the hot spring Dehalococcoidia had enzymes to synthesize or degrade plant hormones, indicating that their land-dwelling counterparts may have the ability to manipulate plant growth.

Understanding the evolutionary history and unique characteristics of Chloroflexota bacteria could have important implications for engineering microorganisms for applications such as biofuel production. By harnessing their diverse metabolic capabilities, scientists may be able to develop more sustainable and efficient processes in various industries.

Further studies on these bacteria could shed light on the potential use of microbial processes in biofuel production and other sustainable applications.

Source: Marike Palmer et al, Thermophilic Dehalococcoidia with unusual traits shed light on an unexpected past, The ISME Journal (2023).