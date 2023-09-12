Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Ongewone hibriede kolibrie ontdek in Peru

ByGabriël Botha

September 12, 2023
Ongewone hibriede kolibrie ontdek in Peru

A never-before-documented hybrid hummingbird has been discovered in Cordillera Azul National Park in the Peruvian Andes. The bird is a result of the hybridization of two different species native to western South America: the Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird. This discovery challenges the notion that separate hummingbird species do not interbreed. The hybrid bird has a unique gold-throated coloring that is a combination of the pink throats of its parent species. Researchers speculate that hybrids like this one might contribute to the diversity of structural colors found across the hummingbird family tree.

Feathers get their base color from pigments, but hummingbird feathers are iridescent, meaning their color is determined by how light is bent and filtered as it hits the feather cells from different angles. The gold-throated color of the hybrid hummingbird is a result of the complex ways in which iridescent feather colors are determined. Mixing the complex recipes for feather color from its two parent species resulted in the unique coloring of this hybrid bird.

Hybrid hummingbirds like this one are rare and their existence raises questions about the frequency and role of hybridization in hummingbird evolution. This discovery has opened up new avenues of inquiry for researchers and provides insights into the complexity of hummingbird genetics and coloration.

Bronne:

The source article from Chicago’s Field Museum is titled “Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru” and was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network, provides additional facts about hummingbirds in the Americas.

omskrywing te vervang:

Hybridization: The process of breeding between individuals of two different species or genetically distinct populations.

Bronne:
– Article: Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru (Chicago’s Field Museum)
– Article: 14 facts about hummingbirds (The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network)

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Die aarde se vermoë om menslike samelewings te ondersteun wat bedreig word deur die oorskryding van planetêre grense

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Pad na bekendstelling: die bereiking van sleutelmylpale in die Carbon Mapper Coalition

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Astrofotograaf op die kortlys vir Sterrekundefotograaf van die Jaar

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Bekendstelling van Transit: 'n Inprop vir naatlose liedjie-oorgange

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

WhatsApp ontken verslae oor die bekendstelling van advertensies, stel WhatsApp-kanale-funksie bekend

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments