Kernbrandstofselle ontwerp vir toekomstige maanhabitats

Scientists from Bangor University in Wales have developed nuclear fuel cells as small as poppy seeds that could potentially provide energy for future lunar habitats. The technology, called Trisofuel, could be used to power a micro nuclear generator developed by Rolls-Royce. NASA plans on sending humans back to the Moon with its Artemis III mission in 2025 or 2026, and by 2030, the agency aims to establish a lunar outpost as part of its Artemis program.

The Trisofuel nuclear fuel cells are compact and capable of generating the energy needed to sustain human activity on the Moon. This breakthrough technology could be vital in supporting a permanent human presence on the Moon and serving as a stepping stone for further exploration of Mars and other parts of the Solar System.

Previously, the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 marked the last time humans set foot on the lunar surface. NASA’s Artemis program is determined to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable long-term presence. The goal is to utilize the Moon’s resources and conduct scientific research, with the ultimate aim of exploring Mars and beyond.

The development of nuclear fuel cells that are small enough to fit in the palm of a hand is a significant advancement in space exploration. By harnessing the power of nuclear energy, these cells could provide a reliable and sustainable source of power for future lunar missions. This technology could potentially overcome challenges posed by the limited availability of sunlight and the extreme lunar environment.

The Trisofuel nuclear fuel cell technology, combined with the micro nuclear generator by Rolls-Royce, offers promising possibilities for powering lunar habitats and enabling human exploration. As NASA continues its preparations for future Moon missions, the development of innovative technologies like Trisofuel paves the way for a future of sustainable lunar habitation.

