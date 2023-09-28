Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

NASA se James Webb-ruimteteleskoop ontdek koolstofdioksied op Europa

ByMampho Brescia

September 28, 2023
NASA se James Webb-ruimteteleskoop ontdek koolstofdioksied op Europa

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

Verwysings:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: https://www.nasa.gov/webb

– Space.com: https://www.space.com/

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover in slaapmodus, sê ISRO-hoof

September 29, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenskap

Brian May help NASA om asteroïdemonster terug na die aarde te bring

September 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Die boeiende beeld van Barnard's Galaxy Gevang deur JWST

September 29, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander en Pragyan Rover in slaapmodus, sê ISRO-hoof

September 29, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Brian May help NASA om asteroïdemonster terug na die aarde te bring

September 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die boeiende beeld van Barnard's Galaxy Gevang deur JWST

September 29, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Studie onthul die impak van metaanproduksie in die Arktiese meer op klimaatsverandering

September 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments