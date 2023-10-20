NASA neem stappe om Voyager-ruimtetuigmissies uit te brei

Engineers for NASA’s Voyager mission are implementing measures to ensure that the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft continue to explore interstellar space for years to come. One focus of their efforts is addressing fuel residue that has been accumulating inside narrow tubes in some of the thrusters on the spacecraft. This buildup can interfere with the thrusters’ ability to keep the antennas pointed at Earth for communication. The team is taking steps to slow down the buildup by allowing the spacecraft to rotate slightly farther in each direction before firing the thrusters, which will reduce the frequency of firings. These adjustments have been carefully planned to minimize impact on the mission and ensure the collection of valuable scientific data.

The team of engineers is also uploading a software patch to prevent the recurrence of a glitch that occurred on Voyager 1 last year. The glitch was caused by the attitude articulation and control system (AACS) misdirecting commands. The patch is intended to protect the spacecraft in the future and ensure their operations for as long as possible. It has been extensively reviewed and checked to mitigate any risks that may arise from its implementation. Voyager 2 will receive the patch first as a testbed before it is applied to Voyager 1, which is farther from Earth and therefore holds more valuable data.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have already traveled vast distances from Earth, with Voyager 1 over 15 billion miles away and Voyager 2 over 12 billion miles away. The mission team expects that with the implemented measures, the spacecraft will continue to operate for at least another five years, if not longer. The Voyager missions provide invaluable data on interstellar space and have become significant milestones in space exploration.

Bronne: NASA