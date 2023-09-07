Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

"MOXIE" genereer suurstof suksesvol op Mars

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
"MOXIE" genereer suurstof suksesvol op Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has completed its final run of generating oxygen using the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). The device has proven to be a successful technology for extracting oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, with potential applications for future astronauts on Mars.

MOXIE has generated a total of 122 grams of oxygen since Perseverance landed on Mars in 2021. The device exceeded expectations, producing 12 grams of oxygen per hour at 98% purity or better. On its 16th run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams of oxygen. The successful operations of MOXIE have provided valuable insights into the feasibility of extracting oxygen on Mars.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy stated, “MOXIE’s impressive performance shows that it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere – oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” The ability to produce oxygen on Mars is crucial for supporting long-term lunar presence, establishing a lunar economy, and eventually enabling human exploration of Mars.

MOXIE operates by using an electrochemical process, separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ thin atmosphere. The produced oxygen is analyzed for purity and quantity. This technology has applications beyond producing breathable air, as it could potentially serve as a source of rocket propellant. Instead of carrying large quantities of oxygen from Earth, future astronauts could rely on in-situ resource utilization to obtain the necessary resources from Mars.

MOXIE has served as a flagship technology demonstration, influencing the growing field of space resources and inspiring other future technologies. The next step for NASA would be to develop a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method of storing and liquefying the oxygen.

Overall, MOXIE’s success points to a promising future for generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for sustainable human exploration and resource utilization on the Red Planet.

Bronne:
– NASA Perseverance Rover Mission
– NASA Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE)

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Blockchain afbreek: wat jy moet weet

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wetenskap

’n Glorieryke vertoning van sterre in Terzan 12-bolletros

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Die internet reageer op wanopvattings oor die uitsterwing van dinosourusse

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Hoe Power Over Ethernet-oplossings die tegnologie-industrie transformeer

September 7, 2023 0 Comments
Nuus

Nuwe legendariese tweehandige byl kom na World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.2

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Mizuno stel twee nuwe gholfballe bekend: RB Max en RB 566

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Neopets Revival: Bring Back the Magic with Ruffle Flash Emulator

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments