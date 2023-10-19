NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is gearing up for its first close-up encounter with an asteroid. On November 1st, it will fly by asteroid Dinkinesh and test its instruments in preparation for future visits to Trojan asteroids that orbit the sun alongside Jupiter. Dinkinesh, measuring less than half a mile wide, is located in the main belt of asteroids between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

During the flyby, the primary focus will be testing the spacecraft’s terminal-tracking system, which will allow it to autonomously track the asteroid and keep it in view of the instruments. The spacecraft will collect data using its high-resolution camera and thermal-infrared camera. It will also use the terminal-tracking system to track the asteroid in the last eight minutes of the encounter and collect data with its color imager and infrared spectrometer.

This encounter with Dinkinesh serves as a test for Lucy’s systems before it moves on to its main targets, the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. The goal of the Lucy mission is to survey these never-before-explored asteroids that orbit the sun in two “swarms” ahead and behind Jupiter. Before reaching the Trojan asteroids, Lucy will have another flyby of a main belt asteroid called Donaldjohanson in 2025 for additional in-flight tests.

The captured data from the Dinkinesh encounter will not only provide valuable engineering test results but also potentially offer insights into the connection between larger main belt asteroids and smaller near-Earth asteroids. After the encounter, Lucy will continue on its path around the sun, returning to Earth’s vicinity for a gravity assist in 2024 before reaching the Jupiter Trojan asteroids in 2027.

This first close encounter with Dinkinesh marks an exciting milestone for the Lucy mission, as the spacecraft begins its journey of exploration and discovery in the asteroid belt.

Bronne:

– https://www.nasa.gov/lucy