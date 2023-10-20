NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently captured a stunning image of Jupiter’s fourth moon, Io, during a flyby. The image revealed traces of massive volcanic activities and lava-like surfaces on the moon. This new discovery adds to the wealth of information that Juno has already provided about Jupiter and its moons.

Juno’s capabilities have far exceeded expectations, leading NASA to expand its mission to further explore the Jovian system. By capturing images like this one of Io, scientists will be able to extract even more valuable information about this intriguing moon.

Io is known for its intense volcanic activity and is considered one of the most active volcanic bodies in our solar system. Its surface is filled with numerous volcanoes and pools of silicate lava, which can be seen erupting and spewing out sulfurous gas. These volcanic activities are even visible from Earth with the help of a telescope.

To capture this close-up image of Io, Juno utilized its JunoCam instrument during the flyby. This instrument created a time-lapse video, allowing the spacecraft to capture the moon from various angles. The data collected will fuel further studies about Io’s volcanic processes and contribute to our understanding of the moon.

Juno’s mission, launched on August 5, 2011, has already provided over three terabits of scientific information about Jupiter. It arrived at the giant planet on July 4, 2016, and will continue its study until 2025 or as long as it remains operational.

The spacecraft’s extended mission will focus on exploring Jupiter’s mysterious moons, including Europa and Io. With each new discovery, Juno brings us closer to unraveling the secrets of this fascinating gas giant and its diverse moons.

