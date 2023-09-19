NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft designed to closely examine the behavior of the sun, recently flew through and survived one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. The rare footage of the solar event was released by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of super hot gas, or plasma, from the sun’s surface. It can have significant consequences on Earth, including endangering satellites, disrupting communication and navigation technologies, and even knocking out power grids. In 1989, a potent CME caused a massive blackout in Québec, Canada.

The Parker Solar Probe, equipped with a robust heat shield, spent approximately two days observing the CME, becoming the first spacecraft ever to fly through a powerful solar explosion near the sun. The probe endured the intense burst of radiation and exited the eruption unscathed.

Scientists are using data from the Parker Solar Probe, along with observations from other spacecraft and telescopes, to better comprehend the behavior of CMEs and other space weather phenomena, such as solar flares. This knowledge will aid in forecasting and preparing for potentially destructive space weather events in the future.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe will continue, with the spacecraft expected to reach speeds of 430,000 mph and come within 3.9 million miles of the sun in 2024. These observations will contribute to improved predictions of the impact of solar ejections on Earth, allowing for better preparedness and mitigation strategies.

[Definition: Coronal mass ejection (CME) – an eruption of super hot gas, or plasma, from the sun’s surface.]

[Source: The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory]

[Source: NASA]