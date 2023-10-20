NASA is inviting media representatives to attend the 16th Annual von Braun Space Exploration Symposium, which will take place from Wednesday to Friday, October 25-27, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. This year’s theme is “Advancing Space: From LEO to Lunar and Beyond,” and the symposium will feature speakers from government, industry, and academia who will discuss the latest developments, future opportunities, and challenges in space science and exploration.

Among the NASA participants, Administrator Bill Nelson will provide remarks during the awards luncheon on October 25. The luncheon will also include a discussion on human landing systems. Media interested in speaking to Administrator Nelson can contact Jackie McGuinness at [email protected]. Media members interested in attending the symposium must contact American Astronautical Society Executive Director Jim Way at [email protected] or 703-866-0021 for credentials.

The event will commence with opening remarks by Joseph Pelfrey, acting director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, who will also moderate an Artemis panel on Wednesday morning. Other speakers from the Marshall Space Flight Center include Shane Canerday, aerospace engineer; John Honeycutt, manager of the Space Launch Systems Program; Dayna Ise, deputy manager of the Science and Technology Office; Mallory James, aerospace engineer; Mary Beth Koelbl, director of the Engineering Directorate; Jason Turpin, senior technical leader of Propulsion; and Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager of the Human Landing System Program.

For more information about the symposium and the full program, please visit astronautical.org/events/vbs.

Sources: NASA PR Newswire