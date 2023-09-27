Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

NASA-ruimtevaarder Frank Rubio keer terug na die aarde na 'n jaarlange sending by die internasionale ruimtestasie

ByGabriël Botha

September 27, 2023
NASA-ruimtevaarder Frank Rubio keer terug na die aarde na 'n jaarlange sending by die internasionale ruimtestasie

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

Bronne:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Bevestiging: Black Hole M87* is besig om te draai

September 27, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenskap

Nuwe video onthul uitbarsting van Eta Carinae van twee eeue gelede

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

NASA Ruimtevaarder keer terug aarde toe nadat hy 371 dae in die ruimte rekord opgestel het

September 27, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Bevestiging: Black Hole M87* is besig om te draai

September 27, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Nuwe video onthul uitbarsting van Eta Carinae van twee eeue gelede

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

NASA Ruimtevaarder keer terug aarde toe nadat hy 371 dae in die ruimte rekord opgestel het

September 27, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Chandrayaan-3-sending: 'n Bevrore reis kom tot 'n einde

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments