Harde boom in Melbourne word geglo dat dit Meteoriet-toetrede tot atmosfeer is

Summary: A loud and mysterious boom that shocked residents in a Melbourne suburb is suspected to have been caused by a meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted many locals to capture videos and share their experiences on social media. While some speculated about an astronomical event, authorities have yet to comment on its origin. Science expert Dr. Gail Isles from RMIT University suggested that it could be a meteor, potentially associated with the ongoing Perseid meteor shower. However, she also mentioned the possibility of it being a fragment from a navigation satellite rocket launched from Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome. In a similar incident in August, residents in Victoria witnessed a ball of light in the night sky and heard a loud boom, which was later confirmed by Australia’s space agency to be space debris from a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket.

The residents of Doreen, a suburb in Melbourne, were taken aback by a sudden explosion-like sound that occurred at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Videos captured by residents showed a burst of light followed by a loud noise, resembling an explosion. Speculations arose on social media platforms as residents shared their experiences and questioned the cause of the massive explosion.

While authorities have not yet provided an explanation, Dr. Gail Isles, a science expert from RMIT University, suggested that the sound could be attributed to a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere. She linked it to the ongoing Perseid meteor shower, which is set to reach its peak during the upcoming weekend. However, Dr. Isles also acknowledged the possibility that the boom may have been caused by a fragment from a navigation satellite rocket launched from Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Victoria. In a previous occurrence in August, residents witnessed a ball of light passing through the night sky accompanied by a loud boom. It was later confirmed by Australia’s space agency that the event was caused by space debris from a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

