Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

ISRO voer baankorreksie op Aditya-L1-ruimtetuig uit

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 8, 2023
ISRO voer baankorreksie op Aditya-L1-ruimtetuig uit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

Bronne:
– Indiese ruimtenavorsingsorganisasie (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Wetenskap

The Intricate Dance of the Circadian Clock

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Sterrefontein van die jeug met onstuimige formasiegeskiedenis in die middel van ons sterrestelsel

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenskap

Wetenskaplikes vind bewyse van gemmerpigment in gefossileerde paddas

Oktober 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

The Intricate Dance of the Circadian Clock

Oktober 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Sterrefontein van die jeug met onstuimige formasiegeskiedenis in die middel van ons sterrestelsel

Oktober 10, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Wetenskaplikes vind bewyse van gemmerpigment in gefossileerde paddas

Oktober 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

NASA se Psyche Mission: Verken 'n metaalryke asteroïde

Oktober 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments