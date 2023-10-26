NASA se Romeinse ruimteteleskoop om die verkenning van die Melkweg te revolusioneer

NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to provide unprecedented views into the core of the Milky Way galaxy. Scheduled for launch in 2027, this mission will employ the technique of microlensing to observe hundreds of millions of stars, potentially leading to groundbreaking discoveries in time-domain astronomy.

Replace quotes: The mission aims to monitor the stars for tell-tale flickers, indicating the presence of planets, distant stars, icy objects in the outskirts of the solar system, as well as isolated black holes and other cosmic phenomena. Through its observations, the Roman Space Telescope is expected to set a new record for identifying the farthest-known exoplanet, unveiling a glimpse into a different galactic neighborhood that could be home to unknown worlds.

Time-domain astronomy focuses on studying how the universe evolves over time, and Roman’s long-term sky monitoring will greatly contribute to this field. The telescope will join a network of observatories across the globe, collectively capturing and analyzing changes in the cosmos. The Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey, carried out by Roman, will specifically explore the Milky Way, utilizing its infrared capability to penetrate dust clouds that obstruct the view of the galaxy’s central region.

The Roman Space Telescope will be equipped with a new near-infrared filter that enables the observatory to detect longer wavelengths of light. This enhancement widens the scope of cosmic questions that the telescope can address, extending from our solar system’s edge to the farthest corners of the universe.

One of the key techniques employed by the Roman Space Telescope is microlensing. This occurs when an object aligns perfectly with a background star, causing the light from the star to bend around the object. These microlensing events create temporary spikes in the brightness of the star, indicating the presence of an intervening object. By monitoring such events in the center of the Milky Way, astronomers can identify unseen objects like planets, even if they cannot directly observe them.

The survey plan includes capturing images every 15 minutes for about two months, repeating the process six times over the telescope’s five-year primary mission. This extensive observation campaign is expected to uncover new planets in largely uncharted territory within our galaxy.

With its breakthrough technology and comprehensive survey strategy, the Roman Space Telescope is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the Milky Way and significantly advance our knowledge of the universe beyond.

FAQ

1. What is microlensing?

Microlensing is a phenomenon that occurs when an object, such as a star or planet, comes into alignment with a background star, causing the light from the background star to bend around the intervening object. This creates a temporary brightening of the background star’s light, indicating the presence of the intervening object.

2. How will the Roman Space Telescope use microlensing?

The Roman Space Telescope will employ microlensing to observe the center of the Milky Way galaxy. By monitoring the brightness fluctuations of background stars, the telescope can detect the presence of unseen objects, such as planets and black holes in the galaxy’s core.

3. What is time-domain astronomy?

Time-domain astronomy is a branch of astronomy that focuses on studying how celestial objects and phenomena change over time. By observing and analyzing these changes, scientists can gain insights into the processes and dynamics of the universe.

4. What is the Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey?

The Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey is a specific observation campaign conducted by the Roman Space Telescope. It aims to study the center of the Milky Way galaxy using the telescope’s infrared vision, allowing scientists to see through clouds of dust that often obscure the view of this region. This survey will provide valuable data about the dynamics and characteristics of the galaxy’s central region.

5. When is the launch of the Roman Space Telescope?

The launch of the Roman Space Telescope is planned for 2027. Once deployed, the telescope will begin its five-year primary mission, during which it will revolutionize our understanding of the Milky Way and make significant contributions to the field of astronomy.