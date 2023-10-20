Sterrekunde-entoesiaste verwag die Oktober 2023 gedeeltelike maansverduistering

Sky enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the upcoming partial lunar eclipse scheduled for October 28, 2023. Following a penumbral lunar eclipse earlier in the year, this celestial event promises to captivate and amaze observers. Lunar eclipses have fascinated humans for centuries, and they continue to hold spiritual significance in various cultures.

Astronomers and scientists also closely observe lunar eclipses to gain insights into the Earth-Moon system and understand the interaction between the lunar surface and Earth’s atmosphere. These events offer a unique and stunning celestial display that is eagerly anticipated by stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts.

The October 2023 Lunar Eclipse will begin at 11:31 PM in New Delhi and conclude at 3:36 AM on October 29. During this time, a partial lunar eclipse will occur as the moon moves through the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will be visible from various regions, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania.

In New Delhi, observers can witness the eclipse in the southwestern sky. At its maximum, the moon will be positioned 62° above the horizon. In India, the maximum eclipse is expected to occur at 1:45 AM, with approximately 12% of the lunar surface immersed in shadow.

To experience the magic of a partial lunar eclipse, astronomy enthusiasts simply need to step outside and gaze at the sky. They will be able to observe the gradual changes in the moon’s appearance and hue throughout the eclipse.

The October 2023 Partial Lunar Eclipse promises to be a truly spectacular event, providing a unique opportunity to marvel at the wonders of our universe. Whether you are a seasoned observer or a casual sky enthusiast, don’t miss the chance to witness this mesmerizing celestial display.

