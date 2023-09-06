JAXA loods Dual Space Missions: X-straal Telescope en Robotic Moon Lander

The Japanese space agency, JAXA, is preparing to launch two different missions from a single rocket: an X-ray telescope called XRISM and a small experimental robotic moon lander, known as SLIM. The launch, originally scheduled for August 28, was postponed due to weather conditions. The second attempt is now scheduled for Wednesday at 7:42 p.m. Eastern time.

The XRISM telescope will study cosmic X-rays that can only be detected from space, as they are blocked by Earth’s atmosphere. It will use spectroscopy to measure changes in brightness at different wavelengths, providing information on celestial object motion and chemistry. One of the key instruments aboard XRISM is Resolve, which will collect high-resolution spectroscopic data by measuring tiny temperature changes when X-rays hit its surface. Another instrument, Xtend, will capture panoramic views of the cosmos using X-rays.

SLIM, the robotic moon lander, is not primarily a scientific mission but aims to demonstrate precise navigation capabilities. The lander’s compact size, about that of a small food truck, and its weight of over 1,500 pounds at launch, make it suitable for testing precision landing technologies. A successful mission could enable future spacecraft to land closer to challenging terrains of scientific interest.

The X-ray telescope will be placed in an orbit approximately 350 miles above Earth, with science operations set to begin in January. Initial results are expected within a year. SLIM will take a longer route to the moon, traveling for at least four months to reach lunar orbit. After a month of circling the moon, it will attempt to land near the Shioli crater on the near side.

Sources: NASA, JAXA