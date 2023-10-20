Die James Webb-teleskoop ontbloot verstommende straalstrome op Jupiter

The James Webb Telescope has once again amazed scientists with its latest discovery – stunning images of Jupiter, showcasing incredibly fast jet streams racing across the gas giant’s equator. Clocking in at speeds surpassing 320 mph (515 kph) and spanning a distance of over 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers), these jet streams offer valuable insights into the dynamic processes occurring on Jupiter.

Lead author of the study, Ricardo Hueso, expressed astonishment at the breathtaking velocity of these jet streams. Years of monitoring Jupiter’s clouds and winds have not prepared researchers for the scale and intensity of these findings. These winds are so powerful that if they were to occur on Earth, they could swiftly devastate entire cities.

Published in the esteemed journal Nature Astronomy, these recent discoveries indicate that the jet streams on Jupiter may rival the strength of Category 5 hurricanes on our planet. This provides crucial understanding of the turbulent nature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Researchers anticipate that the crystal-clear images captured by the James Webb Telescope will deepen our understanding of cloud formation and weather patterns on Jupiter. By analyzing the data from specific timestamps and time-related information associated with the observations, scientists can gain insights into the rapid formation of these storm clouds.

Jupiter is known for its multitude of clouds, hazes, and strong wind patterns. Scientists predict that these high-speed winds will undergo significant changes in the next two to four years, further adding to the complexities of the gas giant’s atmosphere.

Overall, the latest discoveries made by the James Webb Telescope shed light on the extraordinary dynamics and forces at play within Jupiter’s atmosphere. This newfound knowledge brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of this captivating gas giant.

Bronne:

– Nature Astronomy-joernaal