Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Japan Successfully Launches Lunar Mission to the Moon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Japan Successfully Launches Lunar Mission to the Moon

Japan has successfully launched a lunar mission, becoming the fifth country to head to the moon after India. The small unmanned Japanese spacecraft, launched from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center, is scheduled to enter the moon’s orbit in a few months and land early next year. The mission is carrying two space missions: a new X-ray telescope and a lightweight high-precision moon lander that will serve as the basis for future moon landing technology.

The launch was crucial for Japan’s space program, as a series of failures and delays in the past year had raised concerns. Japan’s success in this mission will help maintain its standing as a leading player in space exploration. Moreover, Japan’s performance in space is important for its national security strategy, especially with advancements made by China and Russia in mind.

The mission, called the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), aims to land within 328 feet of its target location, which is much closer than previous lunar landers. The advanced imaging technology used in SLIM is a response to China’s space program and will also contribute to NASA’s Artemis project.

In addition to the moon lander, the mission includes an X-ray telescope called the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), jointly developed by JAXA, NASA, and other entities. This telescope will help scientists and astronomers study stars, galaxies, and particles launched by supermassive black holes.

Japan has made previous attempts to reach the moon, but faced setbacks and failures. This successful mission is not only significant for Japan’s space program but also for its future moon landing programs.

Bronne:
– Original article: “Japan Successfully Launches Lunar Mission to the Moon” (source article)
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-images-show-footprint-of-sunshine-into-smc-x-ray-data
– JAXA: https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2020/01/20200721-1_e.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Wetenskap

MOXIE Tegnologie op Mars: 'n Deurbraak vir toekomstige menslike eksplorasie

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Nuwe artikel: Wetenskaplikes en ingenieurs werk aan Mars-verkenning

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Ster herhaaldelik versnipper en verbruik deur Swart Gat verwar Sterrekundiges

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Die Atlanta Journal-Constitution verwelkom Imani Dennis en Abbey Edmonson by Digital Team

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Nokia G42 5G: getergde pryse en nuwe kleuropsies

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Nuus

Microsoft kondig Xbox Digital Broadcast vir Tokyo Game Show aan

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Navigeer in die wolk: Sleutelneigings en -ontwikkelings in Asië-Stille Oseaan se Wolk-bergingmark

September 8, 2023 0 Comments