Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Japan lanseer vuurpyl met X-straalteleskoop en maanlander

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Japan lanseer vuurpyl met X-straalteleskoop en maanlander

Japan successfully launched a rocket carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The HII-A rocket was launched from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. The rocket put into orbit the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), which will study the origins of the universe by measuring the speed and composition of celestial objects. In collaboration with NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will analyze light at different wavelengths, temperature, and shapes of objects in space. This mission is expected to provide insight into the properties of hot plasma, which could have various applications such as wound healing and cleaning the environment. Additionally, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander, was also on board the rocket. It is set to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

Japan is currently developing “pinpoint landing technology” for future lunar probes and missions to other planets. The Smart Lander is designed to have more precise landing capabilities, with an intended landing location accuracy within 100 meters (330 feet). This advancement is significant as previous landings have been off by around 10 kilometers (6 miles) or more. Several nations have successfully landed on the moon, including the United States, Russia, China, and India. Japan’s space program has faced recent failures, but this successful launch marks a step toward their goal of sending a Japanese astronaut to the moon. Going to the moon has been a long-standing fascination for humanity, with the U.S. Apollo program’s moon landing in 1969 being a significant milestone.

Bronne:
– The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Wetenskap

'n Skaars kosmiese geskenk: komeet Nishimura besoek die aarde

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Nuwe ontdekking: 'n Klein swart gaatjie verslind 'n sonagtige ster in 'n nabygeleë sterrestelsel

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Astrofotograwe neem pragtige beelde van komeet Nishimura vas

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Deep Silver en Starbreeze Studios stel nuwe lokprent en skermkiekies vry vir PAYDAY 3, stel Pearl and Joy bekend

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Die impak van mobiele geld op Ghana se onbemande bevolking

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Sluit aan by die Freestar-kollektief in Starfield: 'n Gids

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Codezero loods openbare beta van vlagskipproduk, versnel sagteware-ontwikkeling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments