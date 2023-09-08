Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Japan loods vuurpyl na maan in bod om op maanoppervlak te land

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched a rocket to the moon, aiming to become the fifth country to achieve a lunar landing. The H-IIA rocket took off from the Tanegashima Space Center after several delays due to weather conditions. Onboard the rocket were the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), both of which separated successfully after launch.

SLIM, the lunar lander, is aiming to land with precise accuracy, within 100 meters of its target, instead of a general landing on the moon. JAXA hopes that this demonstration will open doors for new landing methods in future moon missions and potentially on other planets. SLIM is expected to reach the moon in early 2024 due to its fuel-efficient route.

If successful, Japan will join the United States, Russia, China, and India as one of the countries that have landed on the lunar surface. India recently became the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing, specifically in the lunar south pole region.

In addition to SLIM, the XRISM mission is set to conduct observations as a space observatory. Equipped with a telescope, X-ray imager, and spectrometer, XRISM will measure elements in stars and galaxies and study space plasma. The mission aims to provide unprecedented details about the formation of large-scale structures formed by celestial bodies.

This is not Japan’s first attempt at lunar landing. The country previously launched the OMOTENASHI mission in collaboration with NASA’s Artemis I mission, but communication was lost, leading to the scrubbing of recovery operations. Another private mission by Hakuto-R also failed to land successfully.

Bronne:
– Japanse lugvaartverkenningsagentskap (JAXA)
- Getty Images

