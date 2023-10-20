The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), operated by NASA, has made a groundbreaking discovery within Jupiter’s atmosphere. Using its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the JWST captured images that revealed a previously unknown phenomenon: a high-speed jet stream extending over 3,000 miles in width above the primary cloud layers near Jupiter’s equator. This finding provides valuable insights into the dynamics of Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere and showcases the remarkable capabilities of the Webb telescope in studying such atmospheric features.

The JWST’s observations of Jupiter were made as part of the Early Release Science program, with a focus on capturing images at intervals of 10 hours, equivalent to one Jupiter day. By using distinct filters, the telescope was able to identify variations in small atmospheric features at different altitudes within Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Unlike previous missions that primarily examined lower and deeper layers of Jupiter’s atmosphere, the JWST stands out by delving deeper into the near-infrared spectrum. This allows it to study the higher-altitude layers of Jupiter’s atmosphere, approximately 15-30 miles above the planet’s cloud cover. In these near-infrared images, the upper-level hazes that typically appear as indistinct blur now reveal finer details, particularly around the equatorial region.

The newly identified jet stream on Jupiter races at a remarkable speed of approximately 320 miles per hour, twice the sustained wind speed of a Category 5 hurricane on Earth. Located roughly 25 miles above Jupiter’s cloud layers, within the lower stratosphere, this high-speed jet stream presents a fascinating subject of study.

To better understand the variation in wind speed with altitude and the presence of wind shears, the research team compared the wind patterns observed by the JWST at higher altitudes to those detected by the Hubble Space Telescope at deeper layers of Jupiter’s atmosphere. This comparison allowed them to monitor the development of storms and gain insights into the three-dimensional structure of storm clouds.

By combining the exceptional resolution and wide wavelength coverage of the JWST with crucial observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, the research team was able to identify and track the small cloud features that served as indicators for the high-speed jet stream. These observations also provided valuable context for understanding the equatorial atmosphere of Jupiter and the convective storms occurring independently of the jet stream.

To further investigate the characteristics of the jet stream, the research team plans to conduct additional observations using the James Webb Space Telescope. This ongoing study aims to explore whether the speed and altitude of the jet stream undergo any changes over time.

Source: The James Webb Space Telescope Observes a High-Speed Jet Stream on Jupiter. (NASA)