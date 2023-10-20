Die soeke na sterkte en ligtheid: Wetenskaplikes skep supermateriaal wat DNA en glas kombineer

Scientists have achieved a breakthrough in material science by combining the strength of DNA with the purity of glass, resulting in a supermaterial that is five times lighter and four times stronger than steel. This new material, created by researchers from the University of Connecticut, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab, is being hailed as the “strongest known” material for its density.

The challenge of finding a material that possesses both strength and lightness has always been a difficult one. However, this team of researchers has shown that these two qualities are not mutually exclusive. Inspired by Iron Man’s armor, the scientists sought to create a material that is light enough for flight but also strong enough to withstand enemy attacks.

The secret behind this supermaterial lies in harnessing the inherent strength of glass. While glass may be fragile in its conventional form, it can withstand immense pressures when in its purest, flawless state. By using nano-sized glass particles that are lighter than most metals and ceramics, structures made from this pristine glass become both powerful and lightweight.

To shape the glass particles into a 3D framework, the researchers turned to DNA as a scaffold. They created a self-assembling DNA framework that acts as a skeleton onto which a glass coating is applied. This delicate balance between the DNA scaffold and the glass coating results in a material that is sturdy yet lightweight, achieving unprecedented strengths and densities.

While more research is needed before this technology can be employed, the researchers are already planning to create even stronger materials by incorporating carbide ceramics or altering the DNA structure. The possibilities for this technology are vast, and it may even lead to the development of body armor akin to Iron Man’s suit.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

Bronne:

– Iron Man-inspired ‘strongest’ material hailed as ‘supermaterial’ – Science Daily

– Scientists create supermaterial that’s both lighter and stronger than steel – CNET