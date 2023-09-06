India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved significant milestones since its successful landing on the lunar surface a few weeks ago. The mission, which aimed to examine the composition of the lunar soil, has detected various elements such as sulfur, aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen. Furthermore, it has measured the temperature of the lunar south pole and captured a selfie before the rover entered a rest period during the lunar night.

While the rover has garnered attention for its ability to analyze soil composition and identify water ice, the Vikram lander has also contributed valuable insights. Equipped with an Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), the lander has been monitoring movements on the Moon. The ILSA comprises a cluster of six high-sensitivity accelerometers, and it detects vibrations by measuring changes in capacitance, which are then converted into voltage.

During its monitoring, the lander detected a “seemingly natural” event on August 26, 2023, which is currently under investigation. This event provides an opportunity to understand moonquakes and their impact on the Moon. Moonquakes differ from earthquakes as they are not caused by tectonic plate movements but rather by tidal stresses from the Earth’s gravity. These stresses cause cracks and rubbing among lunar pieces.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission builds upon the seismic data gathered by seismographs during the US Apollo program. This data has provided valuable insights about the Moon’s composition and structure. Scientists have proposed that the Moon has a less dense inner core, approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter, compared to the Earth.

With the Vikram lander continuing to monitor moonquakes, scientists hope to gain further understanding of these phenomena and their impact on the Moon. The mission promises to unravel more secrets about the lunar environment and contribute to our overall knowledge of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor.

Bronne:

– Science Alert