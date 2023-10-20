Die Hanle Dark Sky Reserve: 'n Toevlugsoord vir amateur-sterrekundiges

The Hanle village, located within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, is renowned for its pristine dark skies and dry weather conditions, making it an ideal location for astronomical research. Home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory and the world’s second-highest optical telescope, Hanle has recently been designated as the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) by the Union territory of Ladakh.

The HDSR aims to protect the area from man-made light pollution and preserve its remarkable darkness for astronomical observations. It also promotes tourism, providing visitors with the opportunity to experience the beauty of the night sky. Amateur astronomers have long been drawn to Hanle due to its exceptionally dark skies, allowing them to observe faint celestial objects and capture detailed photographs.

One of the highlights of the star party held in Hanle was the opportunity to witness rare astronomical phenomena, such as the “false dawn” and the “zodiacal light.” The false dawn refers to a glow before sunrise that can only be observed from the darkest locations, while the zodiacal light is the faint sunlight scattered by dust in the solar system’s plane.

Participants from various places in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mandi, Ahmedabad, Lakshadweep, and Mumbai, as well as local villagers and tourists, gathered at Hanle to be part of the star party. The event attracted both amateur astronomers and visual observers who were able to appreciate the obscure faint galaxies visible in the Bortle-1 (darkest) sky of the HDSR.

In an effort to engage the local community and promote astro-tourism, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has provided small telescopes to selected villagers and trained them as “astronomy ambassadors.” This initiative not only helps in the socio-economic development of the area but also ensures that tourists receive knowledgeable guidance and information about the night sky.

Looking towards the future, the organizers plan to make the HDSR Star Party an annual event, hoping to attract astronomy enthusiasts from India and abroad. With the continued support of the local communities and the outreach efforts of the IIA, the skies of Hanle will remain a cherished destination for stargazers and astronomers alike.

Bronne:

– The source article mentioned is used as the basis for this new article.