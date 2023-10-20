NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope continues to amaze space enthusiasts and capture breathtaking images of the universe. In its most recent update to the Instagram handle, NASA shared two captivating images that were taken by the Hubble telescope. These images showcase a “cosmic reef” located 163,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Dorado.

The images depict two neighboring clouds of cosmic dust and gas: the giant red nebula NGC 2014 and the smaller blue nebula NGC 2020. Situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way that is teeming with massive stars, these nebulae make up part of a vast star-forming region.

According to NASA, the stars near the center of the image are significantly larger than our Sun, ranging from 10 to 20 times its size. The intense radiation emitted by these stars heats the surrounding dense gases, including oxygen, to temperatures of around 20,000°F (11,000°C). The nebula seen in the lower left of the image was formed from a star that is 200,000 times brighter than our Sun and had expelled gas through a series of eruptions.

The stunning image released by NASA showcases a bright blue ring with a small blue dot in the middle. Waves of red and orange gas arc from the top left to the top right of the image, with a light blue center emerging from the sea of red. Additionally, several bright white dots are scattered throughout the image. In the top right, dark blue gas can be seen emanating from the vastness of space.

The image was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 to commemorate the telescope’s 30 years of operation in space. Since its launch on April 24, 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured over 1.4 million observations of nearly 47,000 celestial objects. Named after American astronomer Edwin P. Hubble, who confirmed the expanding nature of our universe, the telescope has completed more than 175,000 orbits around Earth, covering a distance of approximately 4.4 billion miles.

The release of this incredible image from NASA’s Hubble Telescope garnered a lot of attention from space enthusiasts. Users expressed their awe, awe and admiration, with one person describing the capture as “beautiful” and another noting the striking colors. The Hubble Telescope has undeniably provided us with a remarkable glimpse into the wonders of the cosmos.

Sources: NDTV, Space.com