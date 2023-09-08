Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Brian May, astrofisikus en koningin-kitaarspeler, help NASA met die kartering van asteroïde Bennu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Brian May, the legendary lead guitarist of the band Queen, has contributed to NASA’s mission to map and retrieve a sample from the asteroid Bennu. May, who holds a doctorate degree in astrophysics, collaborated with scientist Claudia Manzoni to create realistic 3D images of space missions. Using these images, May helped map Bennu and find a safe landing zone for the OSIRIS-REx probe that collected the sample.

The collaboration began when May sent stereos—3D images made from OSIRIS-REx mission images—to mission director Dante Lauretta. Lauretta was amazed by the quality of the stereos and recognized their potential in locating a landing site for the sample. May, Manzoni, Lauretta, and others worked together on the project, resulting in the book “Bennu 3-D, Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

This is not May’s first involvement with NASA. In 2015, he served as a science collaborator on the New Horizons mission, which explored Pluto. May is known not only for his contributions to astrophysics but also as the songwriter behind many of Queen’s hits, including “We Will Rock You” and “I Want It All.”

May’s passion for space and science is evident in his active role in NASA missions. His expertise and creativity as an astrophysicist and guitarist continue to make an impact in the field.

