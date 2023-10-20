Die voordele van stikstofbande in mynbedrywighede

Mining operators face the ongoing challenge of maintaining productivity while ensuring the safety of their crews in challenging working conditions. Large mining vehicles, such as loaders and haul trucks, play a central role in these concerns and require tires that are both effective and safe.

Tire safety is of utmost importance in the mining industry. The tires on mining vehicles must provide stability and traction to move materials and prevent accidents. However, the weight and power of these machines can lead to tire failures, which can cause problems and even pose a risk of explosion. Currently, mining vehicle tires are often filled with oxygen-containing air, which increases the risk of a rupture or spark-induced explosion.

One solution to mitigate this risk is to fill mining vehicle tires with nitrogen instead of air. Nitrogen has already been used in passenger vehicles to maintain tire pressure and increase fuel efficiency, and it offers the added benefit of increased safety in mining vehicles. When tires are filled with nitrogen, the risk of explosion is significantly reduced.

Nitrogen provides several direct benefits for mining vehicle tires. It leads to slower pressure loss and less corrosion of metallic tire components caused by water vapor. This translates to improved safety for workers and mining operators.

Additionally, nitrogen helps extend the life of tires by slowing down deflation. While both oxygen and nitrogen can permeate through the tire wall, nitrogen does it four times slower than oxygen and over 100 times slower than water vapor. This can result in a 10% increase in tire life.

Tire failures can lead to work stoppages and significant downtime. Nitrogen helps keep tires optimally inflated, reducing flex and friction, which reduces the risk of tire overheating and failure. It also enhances fuel efficiency, as nitrogen loss is slower compared to oxygen.

Mining vehicle tires pose a safety hazard due to their size, mass, and pressure. Filling these tires with oxygen increases the risk of tire fires, especially in underground mines. Nitrogen-filled tires significantly reduce this risk.

While there are challenges to implementing a nitrogen inflation system, such as the cost and emission-heavy transportation of nitrogen to remote mining sites, there are potential solutions. Some companies are exploring generating nitrogen at mining sites, which would offer cost savings and allow for the use of nitrogen in other mining processes, such as methane suppression in coal mining.

While the use of nitrogen tires in mining operations is not widespread, it is gaining popularity, particularly in South Africa, where it has become the industry standard. Nitrogen generators are being supplied to mining operations in various countries, and the technology is user-friendly and easy to install.

In conclusion, using nitrogen tires in mining operations offers numerous benefits, primarily in terms of safety. While there are challenges to overcome, the implementation of nitrogen generators in underground mines could provide additional advantages in terms of cost savings and improved mining processes.

