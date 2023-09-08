Ontdekking van antieke meteoriet bied insig in die vroeë sonnestelsel

Researchers have uncovered an ancient space rock known as Erg Chech 002 that could offer valuable information about the formation of our solar system. Discovered in the Sahara Desert in Algeria in 2020, Erg Chech 002 contains higher levels of the radioactive isotope aluminum-26 than expected. This finding has significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the dating of meteorites.

Erg Chech 002 is believed to be a stony meteorite known as an achondrite rock, resembling volcanic rock and dating back to the early stages of our solar system. It is considered the oldest known meteorite of volcanic origin. The presence of aluminum-26 in the meteorite is particularly crucial as this isotope is thought to have played a crucial role in the early solar system’s evolution.

Aluminum-26, known to be a source of heat in the early solar system, eventually decayed and influenced the melting of primitive rocks that later formed the planets. However, the discovery of this isotope in Erg Chech 002 challenges the assumption that it was evenly distributed throughout the early solar system. Researchers found that the parent body of this meteorite must have contained three or four times more aluminum-26 than the parent body of similar meteorites, indicating an uneven distribution of this isotope.

To determine the age of Erg Chech 002, scientists analyzed lead and uranium isotopes and calculated its lead-isotopic age to be approximately 4.566 billion years. This aligns with the estimated age of the solar system. By comparing this data with other ancient meteorites, researchers can gain insights into the origins of the planets and potentially reassess the ages of previously studied meteorites.

This discovery contributes to a better understanding of the early developmental stages of our solar system and the geological history of planets. Further research on different types of achondrite rocks will continue to refine our knowledge of the early solar system and its formation.

Bronne:

– Nature Communications (Published August 29, 2023)

– The Conversation (Article by Evgenii Krestianinov)