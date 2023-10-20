Astrofotograwe kom in Hanle bymekaar om die lig van die diereriem waar te neem

Amateur astronomers from various parts of India recently gathered in Hanle, a village in the Ladakh region, to witness and capture the elusive phenomenon known as the Zodiacal Light. Award-winning astrophotographer Ajay Talwar, who has been coming to Hanle for many years, expressed the importance of dark skies for observing faint objects in detail. According to Talwar, certain astronomical events like the False Dawn or the Zodiacal Light can only be observed from Hanle due to its exceptional darkness.

The Zodiacal Light is a faint glow of sunlight scattered by dust particles in the plane of the solar system. This phenomenon is extremely faint and can only be observed from the darkest of locations, right before dawn. The participants of the Star Party in Hanle were fortunate to witness and photograph this ephemeral light on two consecutive nights.

The event attracted a diverse group of participants, including local villagers, tourists, and astronomy enthusiasts from cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mandi, Ahmedabad, Lakshadweep, and Mumbai. Sudhash Natarajan, a member of the Bangalore Astronomical Society, shared his excitement about observing obscure galaxies at Hanle’s Hanle Deep Space Resort (HDSR), which offers an exceptionally dark Bortle-1 sky for stargazing.

Dorjey Angchuk, another participant, emphasized that Hanle is a haven for amateur astronomers. He revealed plans to establish the HDSR Star Party as an annual event, hoping to make it a highly coveted gathering for astronomy enthusiasts both in India and abroad. Additionally, Hanle is being promoted as a site for astro-tourism, enticing more visitors to explore the wonders of the night sky in this remote region.

Overall, the gathering of passionate astrophotographers and astronomers in Hanle provided a unique opportunity to witness the ethereal beauty of the Zodiacal Light and appreciate the exceptional darkness that makes such observations possible.

Bronne:

– Various definitions of terms used in the article were provided by professional astronomers and astrophotographers participating in the Hanle Star Party.