Wetenskap

Aardverwarming kan die verspreiding van koraalrif-roofdiere verhoog

ByGabriël Botha

Oktober 21, 2023
Global warming not only contributes to coral bleaching but also has the potential to increase the population of crown-of-thorns starfish, which are known predators of coral reefs. These starfish, in their adult stage, are veritable predators that devour coral reefs. However, as juveniles, they act as herbivores and wait for live coral to recover before becoming coral predators.

Scientists from the University of Sydney conducted experiments to test the resistance of juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish to heat stress. The experiments aimed to mimic the conditions of marine heatwaves that lead to coral bleaching and mortality. The starfish were exposed to heatwave scenarios with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 30°C, and they showed a significantly greater tolerance to heatwave conditions compared to coral.

The study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, found that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish were able to withstand high temperatures for up to 20 days. This resistance is nearly three times greater than the heat intensity that causes coral bleaching. The findings suggest that warming waters could actually benefit these starfish. The abundance of coral rubble habitat resulting from coral bleaching and mortality allows their numbers to increase over time.

Ocean warming is a direct threat to coral survival, with various coral species disappearing in regions like the Mediterranean and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia experiencing severe bleaching. According to a report by the Australian government, 91% of the Great Barrier Reef’s corals were damaged by bleaching following a prolonged summer heatwave.

In conclusion, global warming poses a significant threat to coral reefs not only through bleaching but also by potentially promoting the proliferation of crown-of-thorns starfish. Understanding the impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems is crucial for conservation efforts.

Bronne:
- Universiteit van Sydney
– Global Change Biology Journal

By Gabriël Botha

