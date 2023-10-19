Wetenskaplikes ontleed die verspreiding van Neanderdal-DNS in moderne mense

Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have conducted a study analyzing the distribution of Neanderthal DNA in the genomes of modern humans over the past 40,000 years. The study, published in Science Advances, provides insight into the common history of Neanderthals and modern humans.

The study reveals that modern humans, originating from Africa, began replacing Neanderthals in the western part of Eurasia 40,000 years ago. This replacement occurred gradually over several millennia, leading to the integration of Neanderthal DNA into the genomes of modern humans.

The researchers investigated the presence of Neanderthal introgression gradients after human expansions by analyzing Eurasian paleogenomes. They found that the out-of-Africa expansion resulted in spatial gradients of Neanderthal ancestry that persisted throughout time. The expansion of early Neolithic farmers played a significant role in reducing Neanderthal introgression in European populations compared to Asian populations.

Genome sequencing and comparative analysis have established that Neanderthals and modern humans interbred, resulting in approximately two percent of Neanderthal DNA in present-day Eurasians. This percentage varies slightly between regions of Eurasia, with Asian populations having a slightly higher proportion of Neanderthal DNA than European populations.

One hypothesis to explain this difference is that natural selection may have had varying effects on Neanderthal genes in different populations. However, the UNIGE researchers propose an alternative hypothesis based on migratory flows. According to their hypothesis, the further one moves away from Africa, the higher the proportion of Neanderthal DNA, as Neanderthals were primarily located in Europe.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers used a database of more than 4,000 genomes from individuals who lived in Eurasia over the past 40 millennia. The statistical analyses revealed that Paleolithic hunter-gatherers in Europe had a slightly higher proportion of Neanderthal DNA than those in Asia. However, during the transition to the Neolithic period, the proportion of Neanderthal DNA in European populations decreased. This decline coincided with the arrival of the first farmers from Anatolia, who carried a lower proportion of Neanderthal DNA. Interbreeding between these farmers and the European populations further diluted the Neanderthal DNA.

The study highlights the use of ancient genomes and archaeological data to trace the history of hybridized species. It also provides a reference for future studies to detect genetic profiles that deviate from the average and may have advantageous or disadvantageous effects.

