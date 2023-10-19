Die geboorte van 'n nuwe planeet: bewyse van 'n planetêre botsing wat in 'n verre sterrestelsel opgespoor is

Astronomers have potentially detected the aftermath of a massive collision between two giant planets in a distant star system. The collision, if confirmed, could provide a unique opportunity to witness the birth of a new planet and gain insights into the process of planetary formation.

In December 2021, astronomers observed an otherwise ordinary sun-like star, known as ASASSN-21qj, experiencing unusual flickering and dimming. While these phenomena are not uncommon and are typically attributed to material passing between the star and Earth, an amateur astronomer named Arttu Sainio pointed out that the emission of infrared light from the star had increased by around 4% two and a half years prior to the dimming event.

Based on these observations, researchers propose that the flickering and dimming could be explained by a cataclysmic collision between two planets. Giant impacts of this nature are believed to be common in the final stages of planet formation and can significantly influence the sizes, compositions, and orbits of planets in a system.

The collision would have released an enormous amount of energy, creating a hot, glowing mass of material that was hundreds of times larger than the original planets. This expanded planetary body, observed using NASA’s WISE space telescope, gradually cooled and shrank over millions of years, potentially forming a completely new planet.

The impact would have also generated plumes of debris, some of which would have vaporized and condensed into ice and rock crystals. These plumes could have passed between ASASSN-21qj and Earth, causing the erratic dimming of the star.

If the interpretation of these events is correct, studying this star system could provide valuable insights into the mechanisms of planet formation. From the limited observations made so far, researchers have deduced that the colliding planets were several times the mass of Earth, potentially comparable in size to Uranus and Neptune. Additionally, the temperature of the post-impact body was estimated to be around 700°C, suggesting the presence of elements with low boiling temperatures, such as water.

This discovery opens up a new window into the understanding of planetary collisions and the birth of new worlds. By studying the aftermath of such events, scientists can uncover crucial information about the processes that shape our universe.

Bronne:

– [Source 1 – Title of Source 1]

– [Source 2 – Title of Source 2]