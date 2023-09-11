Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Waarneming van fermioniese kwasideeltjies wat naby 'n kwantumfase-oorgang verdwyn

ByRobert Andrew

September 11, 2023
Waarneming van fermioniese kwasideeltjies wat naby 'n kwantumfase-oorgang verdwyn

Researchers have witnessed fermionic quasiparticles disappearing near a quantum phase transition for the first time. Fermions are particles that make up matter, such as electrons. These particles are typically not involved in phase transitions since they cannot be destroyed due to the laws of nature. In phase transitions involving bosons, which are particles that mediate interactions, the energy levels of the phases become closer as the transition progresses.

The researchers conducted their study using terahertz time-domain spectroscopy measurements on a compound called YbRh2Si2. In this material, the quasiparticles are made up of a combination of localized electrons found in an insulator and mobile electrons found in a metal. These superposed electrons have an effective mass that is much larger than a normal electron.

One of the unique features of these quasiparticles is that they can be destroyed during a phase transition, unlike “normal” electrons. This property allows them to undergo a continuous transition similar to those involving bosons. By analyzing a parameter known as the critical exponent, the researchers found a collapse in the probability of forming these exotic states at the phase transition.

The team used terahertz radiation because it has energy scales similar to the intrinsic energy scales of heavy fermions. When the quasiparticles are excited by terahertz radiation, they break down and disappear, creating a non-equilibrium state. The system then naturally returns to equilibrium by re-emerging with quasiparticles after a certain time delay.

This study provides a new approach to investigating many-body correlations in quantum materials like heavy-fermion compounds. It serves as a starting point for further investigations into phase transitions in the quantum world.

Bronne:
– University of Bonn
– Nature Physics

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Die aarde se vermoë om menslike samelewings te ondersteun wat bedreig word deur die oorskryding van planetêre grense

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Pad na bekendstelling: die bereiking van sleutelmylpale in die Carbon Mapper Coalition

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Astrofotograaf op die kortlys vir Sterrekundefotograaf van die Jaar

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple stel koolstofneutrale Apple Watch Series 9 bekend om omgewingsimpak te verminder

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Chip Foose Hand skets 'n Mustang Racing-konsep vir SEMA

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments