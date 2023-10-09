Twee nuutste satelliete is gelanseer om aardwaarneming en ruimtetegnologie te verbeter

The European Space Agency reported the successful launch of two state-of-the-art satellites, THEOS-2 and Triton, which will considerably enhance our Earth observation capabilities and advance space technology. In addition to these main satellites, a cluster of secondary satellites, including innovative CubeSats, were also deployed during the same mission, further expanding our understanding of our planet and beyond.

THEOS-2, or the Thailand Earth Observation System-2 satellite, is a collaborative effort between Airbus and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand. This observation satellite, the larger of the two in its series, will play a crucial role in providing vital information to the Ministry of Agriculture in Thailand. It will supply data on water resources, weather patterns, and land use, enabling informed planning and management decisions for the country’s agricultural sector.

Triton, previously known as FORMOSAT-7R, marks a significant milestone for the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA). This satellite will focus on collecting signals that bounce off the sea surface to calculate wind fields over the world’s oceans. The data gathered will be shared with Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration, greatly contributing to the accuracy of typhoon intensity forecasts and predicting their trajectories.

Both THEOS-2 and Triton were deployed into sun-synchronous orbits, ensuring they consistently pass over the same Earth locations at the same times each day. This positioning allows for accurate and reliable observations over time, providing valuable information for various applications.

The launch mission utilized ESA’s Vega launch vehicle, known for its capability to place medium-sized satellites into low Earth polar orbits. Alongside the main satellites, ten smaller secondary satellites were scheduled for deployment. Confirmation has been received for eight of these satellites, with the remaining two pending confirmation.

These secondary satellites include the Proba-V Companion CubeSat, which will conduct global vegetation observations to contribute valuable data for land cover and vegetation analysis. The PRETTY (Passive REflecTomeTry and Dosimetry) CubeSat will demonstrate its ability to measure sea ice and other parameters using global navigation system signals that bounce off Earth.

Additionally, the ∑yndeo-1 and ∑yndeo-2 CubeSats carry innovative technologies, such as a plasma jet pack and an ultra-sensitive magnetic instrument. These satellites are crucial for testing state-of-the-art space technologies, some of which will be used in ESA’s future LISA constellation for gravitational wave detection.

Furthermore, Estonia’s contribution to the mission is the ESTCube-2 satellite, a shoebox-sized satellite that will survey Estonian vegetation and conduct in-orbit testing of an ‘e-sail’ tether to reduce space debris. Finally, the Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth-observation Research (ANSER) consists of three CubeSats working together to provide valuable insights into the contents of water bodies, including pollution levels and the presence of harmful microorganisms.

These newly launched satellites represent a significant advancement in our ability to monitor various aspects of Earth, from agricultural planning in Thailand to typhoon forecasting in Taiwan and cutting-edge technology testing in space. As these satellites commence their missions, they promise to expand our understanding of our planet and the universe beyond.

Definisies:

1. CubeSat: A small satellite with a cube-shaped design that typically measures 10 centimeters on each side.

2. Sun-synchronous orbit: An orbit in which a satellite passes over the same points on Earth at the same local solar time, usually enabling consistent observation conditions.

3. Gravitational wave: A disturbance in the fabric of spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive celestial bodies, such as merging black holes or neutron stars.

Bronne:

– The European Space Agency. (No URL available)

– Airbus

– Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand

– Taiwan Space Agency