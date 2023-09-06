Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Verstommende vuurbal verlig die lug bo Turkye

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 6, 2023
A breathtaking video captured a spectacular sight as a vibrant green fireball streaked across the skies above Turkey. The footage, filmed by Onur Kaçmaz in the city of Erzurum, shows the sky and clouds illuminated in a striking deep-sea green hue as the brilliant object soars through the upper atmosphere. The video quickly went viral, captivating viewers around the world.

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), fireballs are meteors that shine brighter than Venus, making them potentially visible in daylight. The astonishing brightness of these celestial phenomena is due to their large size and incredible speeds, which generate intense friction as they collide with Earth’s atmosphere. Traveling at speeds surpassing the sound barrier, fireballs often produce a powerful sonic boom.

Meteors start to glow as their outer layers are stripped away upon entering the atmosphere, exposing their metallic cores to superheating. The distinctive green color of the fireball comes from the presence of nickel, along with iron, which are the primary components of a meteor’s core.

While the sight of a fireball is awe-inspiring, their explosive potential should not be underestimated. The most notable recent meteor event occurred in Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013. The explosion, equivalent to 400 to 500 kilotons of TNT, caused widespread damage, shattered windows, and injured over a thousand people. However, history has shown that fireballs can be even more catastrophic. Archaeological discoveries suggest that around 3,600 years ago, a fireball detonated over Tall el-Hamman, an ancient city in the Middle East, with a force a thousand times greater than the Hiroshima bomb. The resulting explosion instantly engulfed the city in flames and obliterated it with a devastating shock wave.

The mesmerizing phenomenon of a fireball illuminating the sky serves as a reminder of the extraordinary power and beauty of our universe.

