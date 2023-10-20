Navorsers ontwikkel taaier keramiek met verbeterde weerstand teen krake

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have made a breakthrough in the development of ceramics by creating materials that are tougher and more resistant to cracking. By using a combination of metal atoms with a higher number of valence electrons in their outer shell, the researchers have found a way to increase the ceramics’ ability to handle higher levels of force and stress.

Ceramics are known for their exceptional properties, such as their ability to withstand high temperatures, resist corrosion and wear, and maintain a lightweight profile. These characteristics make ceramics suitable for various applications, including aerospace components and protective coatings. However, their brittleness has always been a major drawback, as they are prone to breaking under stress.

The scientists focused their study on a class of ceramics called high-entropy carbides, which have disordered atomic structures made up of carbon atoms bonded with multiple metal elements from the fourth, fifth, and sixth columns of the periodic table. It was discovered that metals from the fifth and sixth columns, such as titanium, niobium, and tungsten, were crucial in enhancing the toughness of the ceramics due to their higher number of valence electrons.

Valence electrons are electrons found in an atom’s outermost shell that participate in bonding with other atoms. By using metals with more valence electrons, the researchers were able to improve the resistance of the ceramics to cracking under mechanical load and stress. The ceramics exhibited a more ductile behavior, similar to metals, meaning they could undergo more deformation before breaking.

Through computational simulations and experimental fabrication and testing, the team identified two high-entropy carbides that showed exceptional resistance to cracking. These materials were able to deform or stretch when subjected to mechanical load or stress, rather than exhibiting the typical brittle response of ceramics. Bonds within the materials reorganized to bridge atom-sized openings that formed as the materials were punctured or pulled apart, inhibiting the formation of cracks.

The challenge now is to scale up the production of these tough ceramics for commercial applications. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize various industries that rely on high-performance ceramic materials, from aerospace to biomedical. The heightened toughness of the ceramics also opens doors for extreme applications, such as leading edges for hypersonic vehicles, where they can protect vital components and enable the vehicles to better withstand supersonic flights.

This work was supported by the Swedish Research Council, Competence Center Functional Nanoscale Materials, Olle Engkvist Foundation, UC San Diego Department of NanoEngineering’s Materials Research Center, National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Program, ARCS Foundation, and The Oerlikon Group.

